'Lives are hanging in the balance': COVID crisis continues to impact Houston-area animal shelters

The omicron surge has led to staff shortages, fewer volunteers and fewer adoption events -- all while adoptions drop and intakes rise.

HOUSTON — Animal shelters in Houston and other cities are struggling to keep up with an increase of homeless animals and a decrease in adoptions. The omicron surge only made things worse.

Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, is warning of a nationwide animal shelter crisis with close to 100,000 dogs and cats in need of homes.

In Houston, Best Friends says the biggest need right now is the overwhelming number of dogs at area shelters that are running out of time. They say there are more than 600 dogs at Harris County Pets, BARC and Montgomery County Animal Shelter alone.

The omicron surge has made things worse with staff shortages, fewer volunteers and fewer adoption events.

“The consequences of the pandemic for shelters are that lives are hanging in the balance—when shelter operations are disrupted, it creates a bottleneck of animals in need of homes," said LeeAnn Shenefiel with Best Friends Animal Society. "On top of that, dog adoptions have waned so there is currently a higher volume of pets in shelters or sitting in foster homes compared to the last two years.”

How you can help homeless animals

As the pandemic presses on, there are three ways you can make a meaningful difference now.

Adopt

Help Houston area shelters reduce critical overcrowding by adopting a dog or cat. Check with the shelters for adoption specials. Every adopted dog will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The cost -- which would normally be hundreds of dollars -- is included in your adoption fee.

“During a time when many people are experiencing uncertainties, including job changes, housing insecurity and economic issues, pets can be a source of comfort and companionship,” said Julie Castle with Best Friends. “So now especially is the perfect time to add a new pet into your home.”

Adoption hours and locations

12 p.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (closed Mondays)

Appointment required to adopt; Call or schedule online

1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Sat.-Sun.)

281-999-3191

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (closed Mondays)

(936) 442-7738

Foster

Best Friends is looking for 50 emergency fosters that can temporarily open their homes for three to four weeks to help an “at-risk” dog at one of their municipal shelter partners in the greater Houston area.

It is free to foster, all supplies can be provided, and medical care is covered for the pet while they are in the foster home.

You can also foster by applying on your local shelter's website or through numerous animal rescue organizations.

Donate

If you can't adopt or foster, consider a tax-deductible donation.

Donate to Best Friends Animal Society

Donate to BARC

Donate to Harris County Pets