The Jefferson County Sheriff's K9 was sent into a wooded area to search for the suspect after he rammed several patrol cars and pointed a gun at officers.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The armed suspect who shot and killed a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) K9 and caused a shelter in place order at the Colorado School of Mines has been taken into custody.

At about 12:15 a.m., Golden Police (GPD) officers responded to assist the Colorado School of Mine's Police Department near 19th Street and Elm Street in Golden, according to GPD.

Officers responded to a vehicle where the driver was slumped over the steering wheel and was not responsive to attempts to alert him, police said.

The driver eventually woke up and attempted to drive away slowly while swerving into oncoming traffic, according to police. The driver stopped at 19th Street and Tangent Way and slumped back over the steering wheel, police said in their release.

Officers woke the driver up a second time and the suspect began ramming officers' patrol cars while trying to get away, according to police.

Officers broke the driver's window and put the vehicle in park, police said. While removing the suspect from the car, the suspect was able to get away from police, ran eastbound on 19th Street and pointed a handgun at officers.

The suspect ran into a wooded area and police established a perimeter, police said. A shelter in place was issued for the Colorado School of Mines campus as police conducted a search for the suspect, according to police.

A JCSO K9 unit was brought in to assist in the search for the suspect, GPD said in their release. JCSO K9, Graffit, was released and given the command to apprehend the suspect, police said.

The suspect fired shots, striking and killing Graffit, according to GPD. A JCSO deputy returned fire, police said. The JCSO Regional SWAT Team responded to search for the suspect, police said.

Our county partners at @jeffcosheriffco lost their loyal & dedicated K-9 Graffit this morning, as did his job trying to keep his human teammates safe during a high risk contact. Graffit has been a providing great service to his community with his Deputy partner for many years. pic.twitter.com/iFOQIitxTC — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) February 13, 2023

About 5:54 a.m., the suspect came out of hiding and surrendered to officers, according to GPD. The incident is under investigation by the School of Mine's Police Department and the First Judicial District Attorney's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will be investigating the shooting involving the deputy.

A procession for K9 Graffit happened around 9 a.m. Monday. Watch a replay in the video player below:

