BOERNE, Texas — A dog from the Texas Hill Country was named "Best in Variety Rough Collie" at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Fannie is six years old, and was bred and trained by the husband and wife team of Frank Trevino and Dr. April Hain Trevino in Boerne. Handled by Nick Joines and Joel McCarty, she showed off her beautiful blue merle coat at the world's biggest canine competition and came out a winner.

"When not traveling to shows with her handlers, "Fannie", a beautiful and bright, six year old rough blue merle collie, enjoys a leisurely Texas Hill Country lifestyle and has been known to patrol the family peach orchard, picking and playing with the peaches before the squirrels have their chance," Maverick Collies said in a press release.