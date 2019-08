GALVESTON, Texas — It was a rare sight in Galveston Bay this past weekend. A family spotted a manatee!

The sea cow was spotted just north of the Texas City Dike. Michelle Wittmann and her son, Andrew, were fishing Tuesday there and noticed it. They reported it to the Texas Marine Mammal Spotting Network, which tracks the sightings.

If you see manatees in Texas waters, you should contact the Texas Marine Mammal Spotting Network at 1-800-9MAMMAL.

Michelle Wittmann

