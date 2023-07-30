Horse airlifted to safety after slipping on California trail

Sobe was rescued after slipping on a trail in San Juan Capistrano on Friday.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — A horse was rescued after slipping on a trail in California last week.

The Orange County Fire Authority shared a video showing the 25-year-old horse named Sobe being pulled from the trail in San Juan Capistrano last Friday.

Initially, crews tried to help the horse without a helicopter but they later determined it was necessary.

"Crews worked with a veterinarian and staff to get the horse out," the fire service said. "After an initial attempt to get him up, it was determined that a helicopter extraction was needed."

Sobe was taken to a riding center to be checked out by veterinarians. The fire service said he was walking on his own.