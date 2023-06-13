Bull on the loose at Mercer Botanic Gardens in Humble has been caught

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said a county livestock team rounded up the bull.

HUMBLE, Texas — This is something you don't hear every day, even in Texas. A bull was on the loose at Mercer Botanic Gardens in Humble, north of Houston.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said a county livestock team rounded up the black bull.

Earlier, Precinct 4 advised drivers to avoid the area around the Botanic Gardens in the 22300 block of Aldine Westfield.

It's not clear where it came from or who it belongs to but we're trying to learn more.

Facebook commenters joked that it was just stopping to smell the roses or to fertilize the flowers.

