Budweiser Clydesdales welcome 4 new members to the herd

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Anheuser-Busch announced Monday the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Spring Ranch.

Four new members of the herd were recently born at Warm Spring Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Warm Springs Ranch, located in Boonville, Missouri, was established in 2008 and features multiple barns, a veterinary lab and 10 pastures. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales including foals, mares and stallions.

The four colts are enjoying the brisk winter weather and are exploring the grounds of their home, according to a press release.

When born, Clydesdale foals stand about three feet tall and weigh roughly 150 pounds. The foals can also walk within hours of being born.

Once grown, adult Clydesdales are usually six feet tall and weigh around 2,000 pounds. They can eat up to 20 quarts of grain, 50 pounds of hay and drink up to 35 gallons of water per day.

Warm Spring Ranch is hosting Football and Goals, a football watch party, on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can watch the Super Bowl on four large televisions at the ranch, take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales and be the first to meet the new foals!

“The road ahead for these four foals is going to be incredible,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch. “Now is your chance to meet these little guys before they grow up and become famous!”