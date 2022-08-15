Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch

A brother-and-sister duo are very excited after they reeled in not just one, but two 'giants' during a night-fishing trip on Lake Conway last week.

ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'

While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish.

The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by Haylee was equally as large weighing somewhere between 45-50 pounds as well.

The two huge hauls caught the attention of Arkansas Game and Fish who celebrated the siblings on their latest catch.

The two siblings are always outside with their family whenever they get the opportunity away from work.

