Baby goat snuggles | Check out the new therapeutic animal farm in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — If you're feeling super stressed out these days, you're not alone.

A new study by the American Psychological Association said 27% of Americans reported being so stressed about things like inflation and crime, they can’t even function.

But, a new farm out in Brookshire is hoping they can help you wipe your worries away.

About 40 miles outside Houston, you just might find something you may not even know you’ve been searching for: a lot of space, a little serenity and some snuggles.

“This is what we do for snuggle sessions," owner Tiffany Thompson said.

Nestled along Peach Ridge Road is a little farm with a lot of furry friends.

“It’s not like any other farm you’ve been to," Thompson said. “We don’t have games, or hayrides or anything like that to distract you from the beauty of nature and the tranquility of the animals.”

Thompson and her newly-opened Rose Therapeutic Farm offer amenities meant to cultivate healing.

“This is what makes you feel good. It’s physically touching and petting the animals, the animals love it," Thompson said.

The baby goat snuggles are one of the farm’s biggest attractions, but Miss Piggy, one of her pot-bellied pigs wants to give you love, too.

So does Sweetie Pie - the miniature horse.

“They come out here and they brush her. Get her fur looking all nice and pretty," Thompson said.

Over in the "Fluffy Butt Hut," you’ll find even more cuddles wrapped in fur and feathers in the form of chicks and bunnies.

And don’t forget your kiss from Darryl, the farm's cow.

The farm is open for general admission, but you can also book a snuggle session, goat yoga or even a picnic on the farm - whatever it takes to help you relax, unwind and worry later.