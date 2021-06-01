SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'bobcat' that caused such a stir at West Scranton High School on Tuesday morning turned out to be nothing more than a house cat.
West Scranton High School dismissed students Tuesday morning after school officials believed a bobcat was loose in the building.
Animal control officers had originally identified the animal as a bobcat and notified the Game Commission.
The cat was trapped in the building and taken to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.
But the story doesn't end there.
The captured cat was identified through a microchip.
Turns out it's not a bobcat, but a Clouded Jack cat, an exotic breed that resembles a bobcat.
The cat, named Kakashi, has been missing for three months and will be reunited with its' family after this morning's scare in West Scranton.