Betty White the dog is just one step closer to finding her forever home!

The Houston Human Society put Betty White the dog up for adoption on Wednesday, Jan. 12. In less than two hours, the organization reached its application limit.

HOUSTON — The six-month-old white, Maltese-mix puppy who was found on the streets of Houston, and later named Betty White, is one step closer to finding her forever home.

Betty White the dog was found in the cold just days after the real Betty passed away, which is one of the reasons she was named Betty White.

The Houston Humane Society took Betty White in and after a fresh cut and a little love and care, Betty was put on the organization's adoption list.

Our Betty White is feeling GOLDEN.

From the words of Betty White: "Kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself keeps you feeling young."



We are excited to announce that Betty White is available for ADOPTION!https://t.co/RAFeKSGdVj#BettyWhitechallenge pic.twitter.com/S6EjYPDeeA — Houston Humane (@HoustonHumane) January 12, 2022

Well, it didn't take long for Houstonians to put their bid in for Betty. In a little under two hours, the organization posted to its website that it reached its application limit.

But Betty White is not the only dog that needs a forever home. The Houston Humane Society encourages those looking for a four-legged family member to visit their website and check out their adoption list.

#BettyWhiteChallenge

The #BettyWhiteChallenge encourages people to donate to local animal shelters in honor of one of the animal lovers and advocate's biggest passions.

Fans are encouraged to donate in White's name on January 17, which would have been the Golden Girl's 100th birthday.