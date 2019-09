HOUSTON — BARC officials are asking people to consider adopting or fostering pets after they’ve taken in more than 200 cats and kittens in the last two weeks.

BARC said 66 cats and kittens were turned into the shelter Tuesday.

Food, cash donations, fosters and adopters are needed to help with the increased intake of animals.

For more information, visit BARC’s Facebook page.

