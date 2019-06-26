HOUSTON — BARC Animal Shelter is dropping its adoption fees for cats and dogs to just $1 from Thursday to Sunday.

The shelter said they have a capacity for 550 animals but has taken in 700 each week since May.

BARC is asking Houstonians to either adopt or foster the cats and dogs with shelter intake expected to remain high throughout the summer.

“We desperately need the community’s help this weekend,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We don’t typically drop adoption fees to $1, but we want to give the animals in our care the best possible chance to find a home.”

Available pets for adoption can be found on BARC’S website, however BARC encourages adopters to stop by BARC at 3300 Carr Street, Houston 77026 and meet the animals in person.

BARC is open from noon to 5:00 p.m. every day.

