GALVESTON, Texas — A baby dolphin found injured and stranded Monday in Port O’Connor has died.

Experts with the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said the dolphin, named “Baby Russ,” died Tuesday night with staff by his side.

Baby Russ was believed to be about 6 months old and was swimming on his own at a rehab center in Galveston.

“He is underweight and has likely been separated from his mom and unable to eat for some time,” TMMSN said in a statement. “He has numerous wounds covering his body, some of which are shark bites.”

TMMSN said though his wounds were healing, they believe his fragile state, poor body condition and young age made him more vulnerable to stress response.

“There was no shortage of people caring, loving, donating, and rooting for him to improve and we can't thank you all enough for helping us to help him,” TMMSN said.

TMMSN is reminding beachgoers who see a stranded dolphin not to push it back into the water because it is likely ill or injured. If you see a stranded dolphin, call TMMSN at 1-800-9MAMMAL (962-6625).

