HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It appears a chimpanzee (or some other kind of primate; officials still aren’t sure) wasn’t the only animal found wandering the Houston area this week.

Cpl. Baker with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a call Friday of a loose sheep running around in the 24400 block of Broken Bow in northwest Harris County.

Cpl. Baker corralled the sheep and returned it to its owner, who was probably very happy to have the animal baaaaack.

