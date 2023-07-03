Arizona Game and Fish believes the wild bobcat snuck into the San Manuel residence through a doggie door.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona resident was surely surprised to find a wild bobcat snuggling in a doggie bed after returning home from work.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted pictures Tuesday of the cozy bobcat recently found lounging inside the San Manuel residence.

The bobcat is suspected of gaining entrance through an unlocked doggie door and managed to escape before an officer could arrive to retrieve the animal, the agency said.

Anyone else who may find a bobcat residing in their home is encouraged to contact AZGFD at 623-236-7201.

More information on living around Arizona's bobcats can be found here.

A bobcat lounges on a dog bed in San Manuel home Mon. The homeowner, who found it upon returning from work, suspects it entered through an unlocked doggie door. The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived. Don’t handle entrapped/hurt wildlife yourself. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP. pic.twitter.com/zcQFD4m08h — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) March 7, 2023

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.