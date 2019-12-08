MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: the above video shows a giant jellyfish comes face to face with divers off the coast of England.

Oh, baby, that's a big ol' fish.

Erik Barrantes of Mesa had the catch-of-the-day Sunday, reeling in a massive flathead catfish at Bartlett Lake.

The heavyweight came in at 49 inches in length and 30 inches in girth, according to the report he filed with Arizona Game and Fish.

He said he wanted to share his big catch and submit it for the Fat Cat Challenge.

Erik Barrantes/AZGFD

RELATED: Divers spot giant jellyfish that's as big as a human

The Fat Cat Challenge is a conservation effort that encourages anglers who catch a flathead longer than 45 inches to document it and then release it. The goal is to catch-and-release the biggest, oldest, most valuable fish.

Nice job, Erik!

RELATED: Giant squid caught on camera for just second time ever