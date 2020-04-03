HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report announcing the pregnancy of one of their elephants recently.

Imagination comes to life this spring with “Dragons at the Houston Zoo.”

This first-of-its-kind exhibit will take guests through an enchanted forest filled with more than a dozen magical, animatronic creatures of the air, land and sea.

From March 7 through Sept. 7, guests will come face-to-face with dragons and experience the thrill of seeing these mythical beasts move and roar.

Magical beasts like the 35-foot-tall towering East Asian dragon and the Basilisk and legendary creatures like the Western dragon and the Manticore will fascinate visitors of all ages.

Stephanie Adams/Houston Zoo

Guests can see the exhibit with the purchase of a Value Pass. This all-day access pass includes general zoo admission, unlimited admission to “Dragons,” unlimited rides on the Wildlife Carousel, and a souvenir conservation bracelet.

The Value Pass is $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children.

Tickets can be purchased at the Houston Zoo or online at www.houstonzoo.org.

