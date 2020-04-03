HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report announcing the pregnancy of one of their elephants recently.
Imagination comes to life this spring with “Dragons at the Houston Zoo.”
This first-of-its-kind exhibit will take guests through an enchanted forest filled with more than a dozen magical, animatronic creatures of the air, land and sea.
From March 7 through Sept. 7, guests will come face-to-face with dragons and experience the thrill of seeing these mythical beasts move and roar.
Magical beasts like the 35-foot-tall towering East Asian dragon and the Basilisk and legendary creatures like the Western dragon and the Manticore will fascinate visitors of all ages.
Guests can see the exhibit with the purchase of a Value Pass. This all-day access pass includes general zoo admission, unlimited admission to “Dragons,” unlimited rides on the Wildlife Carousel, and a souvenir conservation bracelet.
The Value Pass is $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children.
Tickets can be purchased at the Houston Zoo or online at www.houstonzoo.org.
