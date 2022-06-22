60 neglected animals rescued from Cleveland property overrun by feces, garbage

Animal cruelty investigators also discovered three dead dogs on the property.

CLEVELAND — Sixty neglected animals were rescued from a property in Cleveland that officials said was overrun by feces, roaches and trash.

The Houston SPCA said 28 of the animals were cats and two were kittens that were found living inside a camper filled with urine and feces. An infrared thermometer showed the internal temperature of the camper was 100 degrees at the time the cats and kittens were found.

The other 30 animals rescued were dogs, some found outside in the heat and others inside a home infested with roaches, mold, feces and garbage scattered throughout rooms.

Animal cruelty investigators also discovered three dead dogs on the property.

The Houston SPCA some of the animals were suffering from severe hair loss, emaciation and/or multiple untreated injuries.

An X-ray of one of the dogs showed it was repeatedly shot with a BB gun, the shelter said.

Houston SPCA said the owner of the property is coopering with investigators and has agreed to have the surviving animals placed in the shelter's care. There is no word on whether charges will be filed.

All 60 animals will receive individualized exams and care from staff. The animals will then be properly evaluated before being placed in adoption and foster programs.