FORT WORTH, Texas — When David and Michelle Paul left Fort Worth for a dream vacation to Fiji, they put their children in the care of relatives and boarded their dog.

The young couple never made it home after dying of a mysterious illness within days of each other.

After family members got over the initial shock, they realized no one knew where the couple’s dog Zooey was.

Tracey Calanog, Michelle’s sister-in-law, knew how much they loved Zooey and was determined to track her down.

Canalog made dozens of calls to dog kennels around Fort Worth.

“We were literally just calling places on a hope and a prayer,” Canalog told ABC7 in New York.

She also put out a plea on Facebook. Animal lovers helped spread the word and Zooey was finally found.

"We are incredibly grateful for everyone that came together and helped locate Zooey," Canalog said.

The dog is now at home with Canalog and her husband in College Station.

"I've never seen a community like Fort Worth come together for complete strangers to help find a family member,” Calanog said. "We know that Michelle and David are with us in Zooey.”