5-foot alligator sneaks into home through doggy door

NEW IBERIA, La. — Here’s a heads-up for anyone who has a doggy door at their house.

A couple who just moved to Louisiana got quite a big Cajun welcome when a five-foot alligator crawled right into their home.

"It was quite an experience. We're getting the full Cajun experience,” homeowner Don Schultz said.

Don and Jan Schultz were woken up in the middle of the night by their 7-year-old dog “Panda” who sensed something was wrong.

"Our dog Panda growled and, you know, a deep throat grumble and woke my wife up and she tapped me and said, 'I think there's somebody in the house.' And so, so I got up and headed down the hall to check. I saw the shape of an alligator," Don Schultz said.

It paid them a visit by strolling in through the doggie dog.

They called 911 and wildlife and fisheries officers were able to safely remove it.