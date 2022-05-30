Young alligator spotted in west Harris County neighborhood

Law enforcement officers were able to lure the young reptile into a large trash can by feeding it chicken.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young alligator is safe after wandering into the yard of a home in a neighborhood near George Bush Park Monday morning.

Harris County deputy constables were able to lure the young reptile into a large trash bin by feeding it chicken.

Deputy constables then drove it to the park, which contains Barker Reservoir, where they let him go.

One of the neighbors said this was the first time he had seen an alligator in their neighborhood, but had heard reports of them popping up in the area.