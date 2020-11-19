'Majestic' albino buck spotted in Wisconsin woods

VILAS COUNTY, Wis — Days ahead of Wisconsin's deer hunting season, by gun, a photo capturing a majestic albino buck is getting the internet's attention.
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office shared the photo taken of the buck by Tracy Weese in the state's Boulder Junction area.
"An incredible sight to see here in Vilas County, a beautiful albino buck! This majestic creature was spotted in the greater Boulder Junction area," the law enforcement agency wrote on Facebook.
The buck's photo was captured as it stood tall in front of trees cloaked in snow.
All-white or albino deer are protected in the state of Wisconsin and cannot be hunted.
