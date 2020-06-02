LA MARQUE, Texas — More than four dozen animals were rescued Thursday from a La Marque property.

The Houston SPCA said it worked with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office to take the animals from the house.

There were 39 dogs as well as farm animals that were rescued.

The dogs, chickens, goats, a goose and a horse are now in the care of the Houston SPCA and will receive treatment.

It's not clear if anyone will be charged in connection with the incident.

