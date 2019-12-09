HOUSTON — The Houston Humane Society is taking in 34 dogs and 10 cats being rescued from terrible conditions at a northwest Harris County home.

Shelter officials said the animals have been living in a home with feces and urine covering the floors, walls and countertops. They said the animals are facing a long road to recovery.

Officials are encouraging Houston-area residents to report animal cruelty, abuse and neglect to 927paws.org and (832) 927-PAWS. Those interested in donating to help these animals can do so on the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

