FORT BEND, Texas — The Fort Bend County animal shelter needs your help!

The shelter says they recently received many dogs and they are completely out of space.

A CODE RED has been issued for 33 dogs that are either owner surrenders or longest residents. CODE RED means these dogs need to be adopted or rescued ASAP or they face the risk of being put down.

The shelter said there will be no adoption fees for these dogs through June 2. All dogs on the list will be either be spayed or neutered and microchipped. The dogs will also be up to date on all vaccines, including rabies, and be heartworm tested.

All other animals are available for a $25 adoption fee.

The shelter is in Rosenberg at 1210 Blume Road.

The office is open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekends they’re open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

