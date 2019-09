HOUSTON — A couple of 3-week-old puppies were surrendered Thursday to a local animal shelter.

A woman dropped off the puppies at the Harris County Animal Shelter. Shelter employees tried to convince the owner to keep the puppies with the mom a little while longer, but she surrendered the puppies anyway.

The puppies are now with a rescue group, being bottle-fed and specially cared for until they’re old enough for adoption.

