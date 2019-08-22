PHILADELPHIA — Whoever adopts BeeJay, a k a Mr. B, is going to have a whole lot of kitty to love.
Morris Animal Refuge posted photos of the 26-pound, 2-year-old cat Thursday, calling him "a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term."
The shelter also called him a "jumbo-sized package of fluff & love."
The shelter is raising money to care for the cat; as of Thursday afternoon it has collected $255.
There is a link for more information, but it was down Thursday afternoon due to a rush of internet traffic, a good sign Mr. B will have a forever home soon.
What other people are reading right now:
- 7-year-old hit by a pickup truck after getting off school bus
- Bullet flies through preschool window with children in classroom
- Florida serial killer who targeted gay men set to die tonight, here's the last meal he ordered
- Proposed affordable housing would sit on top of contaminated groundwater
- Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.