22 dogs rescued after owner found dead in Houston-area home, Humane Society says

HOUSTON — Twenty-two dogs need new homes after they were rescued from a home where their owner was found dead during a welfare check, according to the Houston Humane Society.

The Houston Humane Society said the dogs were discovered in “less-than-ideal” conditions when Harris County law enforcement did a welfare check on Wednesday.

They said the owner may have been dead for about two weeks based on the smell of decay. Officials described it as “unbearable.”

Several of the dogs were found with flea infestations, old wounds, overgrown nails, and bacterial skin infections.

The animals were immediately removed from the home and taken to the Houston Humane Society where they were treated by the medical staff.