HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Thirteen people were arrested on Saturday and are facing animal cruelty charges, according to Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen's Office.

Around 5 a.m., more than a dozen two-deputy teams began serving warrants from "Operation: Don’t be Cruel.”

Among those arrested was Edmond Megdal.

The constable's office said investigators have been working with Megdal since March to try to get him to improve living conditions and his care of more than 200 animals.

The animals' care did not improve and they were found living in deplorable conditions without access to water. The animals included birds, turtles, mice, rabbits and bearded dragons.

"Operation: Don’t Be Cruel” began months ago and has resulted in prior arrests as well.

Most of those arrested face Class A misdemeanor animal cruelty charges, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $4,000 if convicted.

"I'm an animal fan. I love animals. I can tell you I'm not going to allow somebody to hurt an animal, and nor will the people standing behind me, will allow somebody to hurt an animal and not be held accountable," said Constable Rosen.

The department's animal cruelty hotline is available 24/7. You can call in a tip to us directly at (832) 927-1659. The Houston SPCA has a similar animal cruelty tip line which can be reached at (713) 869-7722.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM