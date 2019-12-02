1. Tigers are the only cat species that are completely striped. They even have stripes on their skin, according to Animal Planet.

2. Tiger stripes are like human fingerprints. No two tigers have the same stripe patterns. The stripe patterns on individual tigers are different on each side.

3. A tiger's tail is about three feet long and helps them balance when making tight turns.

4. An adult tiger can consume up to 88 pounds of meat in one meal and will often stay with its kill or bury it to return and dine over a period of days. It may not kill again for four or five days.

5. On average, tigers give birth to two or three blind and helpless cubs at a time. The females are the sole provider until the cubs become independent around two years of age. (You need to step up your parenting game, tiger dads)

6. Unlike other big cats (and most house cats), tigers love the water. They can swim great distances to hunt or cross rivers. They also like to play and lounge around in the water for hours at a time. (Who doesn’t?)

7. You can hear a tiger roaring from as far as two miles away. (“Cause I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar!”)

8. Tigers usually hunt at night. are generally nocturnal hunters. Their night vision is up to six-times greater than ours. (That doesn’t mean they will pass up a snack during the day, so don’t let your guard down.)

9. A tiger's back legs are longer than its front legs, so they can leap 20 to 30 feet at a time. (See #9)

10. White spots on the backs of their ears are sometimes thought to function as "eyes" to ward off potential attackers from the rear. Another theory is that they help tiger cubs follow their mothers through tall grass.

11. Tigers are the largest cat species in the world. The only larger carnivores on land are the polar and brown bears.

BONUS FACT: If a tiger fights a lion one-on-one, the tiger will always win according to the Smithsonian. But if a pride of lions takes on a solo tiger, (which isn't a fair fight, by the way) the lions might stand a chance.

Source: Animal Planet and Smithsonian