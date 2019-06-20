FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas Game Wardens are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for sticking a knife in the head of an alligator in Fort Bend County.

An image of the illegal act recently went viral of social media sparking outrage.

According to Operation Game Thief, Texas' Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program, the alligator was spotted in the Orchard Lakes subdivision with the knife sticking out of its head. They believe the illegal act happened sometime between June 10-13.

If you have any information, please call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792.-GAME (4263).

