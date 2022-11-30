Can you help our seniors this Christmas?

“It’s a lot harder to adopt seniors,” explained Major Carolynn Webb, area commander of the Houston Salvation Army. “It is harder; a lot of people like little kids.”

HOUSTON — For a lot of people, the joys of the holidays go hand in hand with worry. Often parents worry about how they’ll afford gifts for their children, while others worry their most basic needs won’t be met.

That’s where the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program comes in. A program where people can adopt children or senior citizens, and gift them with items they’ve requested.

Webb said seniors often feel embarrassed about asking for help.

“It’s really hard because a lot of them have pride. They’ve worked all their lives and now they are in a situation that they need help.”

This year, out of about 1,600 Houston area seniors only 800 have been adopted, according to Webb. The deadline to adopt is Dec. 4.

“Oh, it’s heartbreaking sometimes because they just come in and they just cry. ‘Thank you I needed that’, Or, ‘I wanted my grandkids to get something before I got something.’”

To adopt a child or senior, visit the Salvation Army's website..

“Everybody deserves something on Christmas morning," Webb said. "Whoever you are."