A Waco woman who thought she was pregnant with triplets ended up birthing quadruplets and making history at the same time.

Vivian Van Gorder underwent a Caesarean section Monday at Hillcrest Hospital. While her doctor was delivering the babies, he felt an extra elbow. To everyone's surprise, another baby girl was waiting to come out, marking the first ever birth of quadruplets at that particular hospital.

“The birth of a child is always a special life event. The birth of quadruplets is a truly miraculous event,” Melonnie Pollard, director of women's and children's services at ‎Hillcrest Hospital said.

In total, two boys and two girls were born. They each weighed between four-and-a-half to five-and-a-half pounds. That means mom was carrying approximately 20 pounds of babies at the time she gave birth -- at 33 weeks and four days gestation.

Baylor Scott and White had a group of nine medical professionals ready to deliver the babies. Some of the babies needed CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, immediately after their birth. But, they have all since started breathing room air on their own. All the babies are now doing well.

Because Vivian and her husband Chris were not expecting a fourth baby, they did not have a fourth name ready. For now, they are calling her "Baby D."

The other three babies are Erik, Tristan, and Clare.

In another twist, no fertility treatment was involved. It usually is when it comes to quadruplets.

"There's about 220 or so sets of quadruplets born each year in the United States. And, I think, probably 219 of those are patients who conceive with fertility assistance," Dr. Carl Dunn, who delivered the babies, explained. "So, this was really unusual. And, statistically this really is a one in a million pregnancy."

Vivian thanked her doctors and described all the nurses who helped her as a family.

"I am no way in a hurry to go home," Vivian said with a smile Wednesday.

Vivian has three other children, too.

