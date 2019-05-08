In the moments after gunmen started shooting innocent people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and a popular nightlife district in downtown Dayton, Ohio, good Samaritans jumped into action trying to help wounded victims stop the bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Learning how to help in a tragic situation isn’t an easy conversation but it’s one that’s happening here in Houston.

The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC) uses first providers, responders and healthcare partners to teach people how to use tourniquets, pack wounds with gauze and apply pressure to wounds to stop the bleeding.

The classes are free and you can schedule one by visiting www.setrac.org.

“I think it’s a tough conversation to have,” said SETRAC Project Coordinator, Kat Samuel. “Unfortunately, it is becoming easier for people to discuss because it’s happening more and more.”

Samuel says, after an average person suffers a traumatic injury, they may have as little as three to five minutes before they die from blood loss.

Nationwide, it takes EMS crews six to seven minutes to get to an emergency.

“Someone can bleed out and die before EMS even arrives,” said Samuel.

SETRAC is preparing bleeding control kits with tourniquets, wound packing material, chest seals and more to accommodate HB 496.

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, signed the bill calling for bleeding control training for staff and students in all Texas school districts in June.

“By being able to learn how to use a tourniquet or pack a wound correctly or even apply direct pressure directly you can be able to save someone’s life in the matter of seconds,” said Samuel.