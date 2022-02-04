Here's why the wedding season could be hectic in 2022

The wedding industry is highly competitive after struggling during the pandemic. Anyone looking to tie the knot this year will have to act fast and be flexible.

Why could this year’s wedding season be crazy?

The COVID pandemic disrupted a lot, including the wedding industry. Thanks to lockdowns and surging variants, many couples delayed their nuptials that were scheduled for 2020 and 2021.

That means they rescheduled for 2022, which has experts predicting this will be the busiest wedding season in decades. The Wedding Report calculates there will be 2.5 million celebrations this year, the most since 1984.

That means there are a lot of couples competing for venues, photographers, caterers and dresses.

According to the New York Times, this is bittersweet for an industry that was decimated by COVID. So many couple had to cancel that vendors barely managed to stay afloat during the last two years. Now they are having to turn away people in droves as disappointed couples scramble to book dates.

So what can you do if you want to tie the knot in 2022?

Act quickly. if you like a venue or a vendor book them immediately. Think about getting hitched during off peak months and days of the week.

Be flexible. A Sunday brunch is going to be a lot easier to pull off than a Saturday sit-down reception.

If not, you might want to start looking at 2023.