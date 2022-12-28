Houston Health Department releases this year's most popular baby names in the city

The list was put together by the Houston Health Department which said nearly 62,000 babies were born in Houston this year.

HOUSTON — Houston was nothing short of babies this year with nearly 62,000 little ones being born in the Bayou City, according to the Houston Health Department.

With the birth of a baby comes the birth of a name and it seems this year a few parents had the same thought in mind when it came to naming their new bundle of joy.

According to the Houston Health Department, the most popular names for boys born in Houston this year are:

Liam Noah Mateo Sebastian Dylan Daniel Ethan Santiago Elijah Oliver

Topping the list for the girls:

Emma Olivia Camila Mia Isabella Sophia Sofia Ava Amelia Charlotte

The department said Liam and Noah have been the top two names for boys since 2018. Mateo, the Spanish name for Matthew, has taken the third spot since 2019. The same top 10 boy names remained on the list from 2021, HHD said.

Olivia has been the most popular name for girls born in Houston for the last three years, but Emma took the reign this year, HHD said. The last time Emma was number one was in 2018, according to the department. Camila finished third this year after finishing second last year. The same girl names also made it to the top 10 list in 2021 and 2020 but swapped different rankings, according to HHD.