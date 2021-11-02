Check your 1099 forms: Scammers could have applied for unemployment benefits under your name

Some people are receiving 1099 forms saying they earned unemployment benefits when they never filed for unemployment.

HOUSTON — This is W-2 and 1099 season -- when companies send you tax statements for what you earned last year.

But check those statements carefully. Some people are receiving 1099 forms saying they earned unemployment benefits when they never filed for unemployment.



Joe McFarland is struggling to understand what's been showing up in his family's mail.



His mother, long retired, received a 1099 form claiming she received thousands of dollars in unemployment last year from her state.



"She got a 1099 from unemployment," McFarland said. "But she's 87 years old and hasn't worked in years."



But as if that wasn't enough trouble, he says, "Yesterday my wife got one, too."



It shows she received $11,000 in unemployment benefits in 2020. Only problem: his wife was gainfully employed, and never filed for help.



"No she never applied for it, never earned anything," he said.



Unfortunately, these forms are not fakes in most cases. And they are certainly not a joke.





If the 1099 includes your name, address, and last 4 digits of your Social Security, it probably means someone filed for unemployment under your name, according to state unemployment officials.



Thomas Betti, a spokesman for Ohio's Job and Family Services, says there is a good chance your Social Security number was stolen in a data breach.



"They are likely a victim of identity theft," he said.



And it is not just in one state. It turns out people all over the country are receiving 1099 forms, from all different states.