102-year-old Arkansas nursing home resident beats COVID-19, moves back to room

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. — At the Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 102-year-old Mae is one happy lady.

On Monday, May 4, Mae beat COVID-19 after being in quarantine for 21 days total. Once she was cleared, she was able to go back to her normal room.

Mae has lived a long life and has beaten more than just COVID-19. She and her family also survived a tornado in the year 1929 that destroyed their home.

Born an raised in a little community called Loredo, between Jonesboro an Walcott, Mae raised 5 children and worked at Arkansas State Univeristy in Jonesboro until she retired.