They're back! Blue Bell announced early Thursday morning their tasty fudge bars are returning to stores.
Each box contains 12 bars and each bar is only 110 calories. The fudge bars originally came to store shelves back in 1983.
The company made the announcement in honor of National Ice Cream Month and says it plans to bring back other fan favorites.
The KHOU 11 morning team got a taste of the fudge bars on set Thursday morning. The crew went live on Facebook with Blue Bell representatives.
