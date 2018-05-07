They're back! Blue Bell announced early Thursday morning their tasty fudge bars are returning to stores.

Each box contains 12 bars and each bar is only 110 calories. The fudge bars originally came to store shelves back in 1983.

Now that’s what we call a winning team…12-pak Blue Bell Fudge Bars! Our tasty chocolate Fudge Bars return to stores beginning today. #fudge #bluebell #bluebellicecream #frozensnacks #chocolate pic.twitter.com/i7dfHBY4l2 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 5, 2018

The company made the announcement in honor of National Ice Cream Month and says it plans to bring back other fan favorites.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Blue Bell! We’re bringing back some of your favorite flavors to make things even sweeter. Stick with us to find out what is headed to stores next!#bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #nationalicecreammonth pic.twitter.com/H4FScfIswW — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2018

The KHOU 11 morning team got a taste of the fudge bars on set Thursday morning. The crew went live on Facebook with Blue Bell representatives.

