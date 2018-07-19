HOUSTON — Kids at the Zina Garrison Tennis Academy took a break from swinging rackets to swinging paint brushes Thursday afternoon.

They decorated cinder block planters in their community garden at MacGregor Park, with the help of local and nationally-known artists.

“Art teaches self-expression and allows the kids to be creative. Often in school they are told to stay within the lines when working with art, but today they are thinking outside the box,” said New Orleans artist Ayo Scott. “This is something they will be proud of for life and know that they collaborated for good.”

Other artists who donated their time to teach the kids about using art as a form of expression included Houston’s Robert Hodge, Tara Conley and Temptest Williams and Austin artist Raasin McIntosh.

Kids from Zina Garrison's tennis camp decorated cinder block planters in their ZGA Community Garden at MacGregor Park. (ZGA Art for Good)

Houston’s own, tennis legend, Zina Garrison, was also on hand showing off her artistic skills.

The ZGA Community Garden is a space for the ZGA kids to learn about: Growing their own food; healthy habits; and the environment.

The unveiling and ribbon cutting will take place Friday at 12:30 p.m.

