RICHARDSON, Texas — Livingston Hearing Aid Center has locations all over the country, including one in Richardson.

But at a place meant for your ears, you won’t believe your eyes.

“It’s a little bit of a shock because it’s not something you see just every day,” said Dr. Haley Owen, director of Audiology.

Most of Livingston’s clients are older, but Dr. Owen said their biggest fans are younger.

That’s because Livingston has gained quite the following on TikTok.

The company’s page is filled with wax.

So much wax.

Most of the videos shows large pieces of wax, and other objects, being pulled from patient’s ears.

The videos are disturbing and yet, for some reason, people can’t look away.

Some videos have been viewed more than 30 million times. One video even has 80 million views.

“I think there’s a big wow factor in, ‘wow, all that came out,’” Dr. Owen said. “We don’t get a chance to look in our ears every day, so what’s in there?”

What’s in there is a blood-sucking parasite. Yes, one video shows a live tick being pulled out of a patient’s ear.

Talk about great content for “tick” Tok.

Most of the videos show heavy wax buildup, or what they call wax occlusion.

It’s not harmful to the patient, but it’s been great for social media.

It’s also done a lot for ear health.

Owen said most people don’t think about their ears until it’s too late. But these videos are bringing more awareness and more patients.

“We actually had an uptick in people coming in to have their ears looked in,” Dr. Owen said.

So, if you find joy in wax, follow Livingston on TikTok.