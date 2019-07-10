HOUSTON — The world’s largest display of LEGO art is a must-see exhibit now open at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

“The Art of the Brick” opened to the public on Monday and tickets are on sale now.

The exhibition, created by artist Nathan Sawaya, features more than 100 works of art, including reimagined versions of famous masterpieces such as Michelangelo’s “David,” Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.”

In addition, Sawaya created a 20-foot Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton (comprised of more than 80,000 LEGO bricks) and giant LEGO skulls.

Also on display at the HMNS will be the fan favorite “Yellow,” a life-size sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity. “Yellow” has gained pop culture fame appearing on fashion labels, album covers and even in Lady Gaga’s music video “G.U.Y.”

The exhibition also contains a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick infused photography produced in tandem with award-winning photographer Dean West.

“The Art of the Brick takes LEGO somewhere you wouldn’t expect and shows you things you have never seen before,” Sawaya said. “The goal with this collection of art is to demonstrate the potential of imagination and the power of creativity.”

“The Art of the Brick” is the first major museum exhibition to use LEGO bricks as the sole art medium.

“Because the medium used in the artwork is considered a child’s toy, patrons may assume the pieces are easy to create,” Nicole Temple, VP of Education at HMNS, said. “The hands-on S.T.E.A.M. gallery at the end of the exhibition will quickly correct this notion. In fact, it is Nathan’s skill and artistry combined with physics, spatial reasoning, and engineering that make the magic in the exhibition possible.”

“The Art of the Brick” will be on display through Mar. 29, 2020. For ticket prices or more information, visit our website at www.hmns.org or call (713) 639-4629.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM