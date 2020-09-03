HOUSTON — Three months after the birth of her daughter Chita, Meteorologist Chita Craft is back at work at KHOU 11.

Watch her return in the video above. You can catch her live every weekday morning on #HTownRush.

Chita says she loved and appreciated the extra time she had with her new baby prior to returning to work from maternity leave.

In case you were wondering, Chita — pronounced "Cheetah" — is a family name. In fact, there are five generations of mother-daughter Chitas in her family.

KHOU

Chita and her husband Lane already had a little boy named Les. Now they are a family of four!

Welcome back, Chita.

KHOU

RELATED: KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft welcomes baby girl to family!

RELATED: It's a girl! KHOU Meteorologist Chita Craft is pregnant