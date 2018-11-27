InSight’s safe landing on Mars on Monday rekindled interest on when man will reach the fourth rock from the sun.

Right now, NASA is continuing to knock down milestones required to reach the red planet.

“With InSight landing that gives us science data,” said NASA Exploration Mission Analysis lead, Nujoud Merancy. “So, by the time we get people out there, we will have lots of data to support what we do with the human missions later on.”

NASA’s Orion spacecraft is scheduled to undergo a design test in April 2019 of the capsule’s launch abort system, which is a rocket-powered tower on top of the crew module built to very quickly get astronauts safely away from their launch vehicle if there is a problem during take-off.

By 2020, President Trump has directed NASA to send Orion deeper into space than any human capable spacecraft has ever gone.

Exploration Mission-1 will be the first integrated flight test of NASA’s Deep Space Exploration Systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System rocket, with newly upgraded Exploration Ground Systems at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“What we’re doing on that mission is to completely shake down the vehicle,” said Merancy. “We’re going to test every system out so that the next flight after that we can put a crew on and have confidence in the vehicle.”

By 2023, NASA could conduct a crewed flight sending Americans around the Moon. On Sunday, Deputy Associate Administrator of Exploration at NASA, Steven Clarke told CBS News, “we’re looking at taking humans to Mars sometime in the 2030’s.”

