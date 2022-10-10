Whataburger, James Avery have gift ideas to help you 'ketchup' on early Christmas shopping

The collaboration just added two new pieces.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They're not exactly Silver Bells, but close enough: James Avery has added two more pieces to its Whataburger collection as the Christmas shopping season gets underway. And -- just like in real life -- you can have the mini ketchup tubs in regular or spicy.

You want fries with that? They have those, too. These newest pieces from the Texas-based jeweler are part of a collection of Whataburger-themed charms that dates back to 2017, according to the Whataburger website.

The charms are sterling silver, and charms in the collection run from $64-$84, and can be purchased here. The new ones are $84, and this does not include the bracelet, which start at $54. They also can be worn as necklace pendants.

As 3NEWS reported in April, James Avery Artisan Jewelry is set to build a new manufacturing center at 401 Junior Beck Drive, between Old Brownsville Road and Bear Lane on Corpus Christi's West Side.

It is set to be a 41,000 sq. ft. facility that could create 200 new jobs.