HOUSTON — The next time you take a stroll through Discovery Green don't forget to look up for a special treat.

If it's at night, you can't miss it.

"Paloma" is a public art installation, on display for free til Feb. 24, 2020, at Houston's Discovery Green park. It consists of 200 glowing birds and a sound installation.

Here's the official description from Discovery Green:

Paloma Sponsored by PNC Bank is a temporary, site-specific public art installation in two parts. Paloma, created by French creative studio Pitaya, is a series of 200 colorful aluminum “origami” birds, which will be suspended from the canopy along Discovery Green’s Brown Promenade and will be illuminated by dynamic LED lights after dusk to create the illusion of flight. Complementing Paloma is Here and Now, a sound installation by Houston-based artist and anthropologist Lina Dib, whose work explores ecological change and global migration. Dib’s choreographed sounds will dance along the Brown Promenade in conversation with Pitaya’s sculptures to create an immersive and contemplative experience beneath the park’s century-old live oaks.

And while you're at the park, don't miss Prismatica at nearby Avenida Plaza Houston, "an interactive art exhibit created by RAW Design in collaboration with ATOMIC3 and produced by Quartier des Spectacles of Montreal, Canada."

And of course The ICE is back as well with ice skating in the park.

