DALLAS — What we humans are capable of doing with our mental and physical selves can be very inspiring. Today's Wednesday's Child had the opportunity to attend a performance that is just as unique as she is, and WFAA was there for the magical moments.

The cast of “'Twas the Night Before” by Cirque Du Soleil' invited 13-year-old Unique to their show at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. Not only that, but they gave her a behind the scenes tour.

"Wow," she said of the experience.

The unique, which means being the only one of its kind, is how the 13-year-old describes herself.

"It means that I'm special in my own way," she said.

In awe of what she saw on stage, Unique smiles when she sees others who are strong like she is. Not only is she strong physically, but mentally as well.

"I believe anything is possible when you put your mind to it," said Unique.

She is soft spoken and sweet as can be.

"I like to wear my natural beauty. I believe I'm naturally beautiful," she said about her hair, and the fact she doesn't wear any make-up.

You would be in awe of what this brave 13-year-old child has overcome.

"I've been in and out of foster care since I was young," she said.

Unique needs an adoptive family who will cheer and clap for her, just as she did for the cast of ‘Twas the Night Before.

"I just want someone to be close, and you know, just there... because most of the time I just feel like nobody is there," she said about being in foster care.

When Unique feels alone, she finds her faith and turns to the people who believe in her like her CPS caseworker.

"I would love to have a family that takes me to church, you know put me in choir or sports," she said about finding a loving family.

Unique wants to join a choir because the music is in her soul.

"I like to write music. I like to express the things that I've been going through," she said.

When you're in foster care, magical moments don't happen often.

"It has been a little rough on me," she said.

However, our “Christmas Angel” believes in this season of hope and in what God has planned for her.

"I want to get adopted. I just want a family to care for me. I've been waiting for that moment to come, because I don't know what God has planned for me yet. I just gotta [sic] wait until it comes."

Like Unique said, anything is possible.

For more information on how to adopt Unique, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Unique's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.