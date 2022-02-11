"They have been little survivors and they have made the best of every situation they have found themselves in," said Colleen Doolin Skinner, attorney at litem.

DALLAS — In today's Wednesday's Child, “Pure of heart” is a great way to describe brothers 14-year-old Octavion and 15-year-old Kristopher.

WFAA spent time with them at Altitude Trampoline Park in Cedar Hill. They caught a lot of air on the trampolines.

It's nice to jump high, especially when you're good at landing!

"God is good," said Octavion.

He was happy to see big brother Kris.

Kris and Octavion are separated in foster care, but it doesn't break their deep bond.

"First thing I want is to stay close to my brother," said Kris about finding his forever family.

He said all he wants is to be able to see his brother regularly. He said sports are his outlet. He is happy when he's playing football and basketball.

These brothers never miss their shot to show each other support. In fact, during the middle of their interview, Octavion stood up and held out his arms for Kris.

He wanted a hug.

"I love them very much," said Colleen Doolin Skinner.

Skinner is Octavion and Kristopher's attorney at litem.

"Kristopher is a very outgoing young man," she said.

She's been their advocate since they came into foster care 11 years ago.

"They have been little survivors and they have made the best of every situation they have found themselves in," said Skinner.

During the interview, Octavion talked a lot about God.

"I want Him to find me a new home," he said. "I like to go to church."

"He loves the Lord and will tell you about it in detail," said Skinner.

Both Kris and Octavion need parents who have experience caring for children with special needs.

"They need parents that are patient and understanding and are able to care for their needs, and each one of them has special needs," she said.

Octavion turned the tables and asked WFAA a question.

"How do I get out of foster care?" he asked.

"You get out by a lot of us trying and doing our very best to help you," said WFAA’s Cynthia Izaguirre.

Octavion liked the answer and asked Izaguirre for a hug by opening his arms.

Plenty of more hugs are coming for the forever family who make a perfect landing for these pure souls!

Kris wanted to say something to the parents who will adopt them in the future: "Thank you. I'll be the best son that you ever had."

Octavion wanted to say something to the people who are trying to get them adopted: "Thank y'all for doing y'all best to find me a new home."

For more information on how to adopt Kris and Octavion, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Octavion and Kristopher's names within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.