Mia means “she's mine” in Spanish. That's what Mia wants. To belong to a forever family who chooses her as their daughter.

HURST, Texas — Family is important. We all want unconditional love – and that’s no different for our Wednesday's Child.

Mia, 15, said she hopes to have two families in the future.

Mia told WFAA that she wants to join the military one day. She has a strong core that comes in handy with physical training. She also likes to work on mental training.

"Life is hard, and I feel like I'm very intelligent because I don't have to have anything define me. I'm just me," she said.

At the Navy recruiting station in Hurst, Mia learned about exciting future opportunities.

"You could have a whole new family. That's what really stands out to me the most because for me, family is everything," she said with watery eyes.

Mia has been in foster care a little over a year.

"I don't want anyone to go through what I went through. I don't wish that for someone," she said through tears.

What she does wish for others is the kind of love and support she receives from her CPS caseworker. She shared what her caseworker means to her.

"She's amazing. She's very bright. She's loving. She cares for her kids," said Mia.

That's the goal. To get adopted, join the Navy and have two families one day.

"Just to have something more beautiful and brighter. Just having the support and love," she said with a bright big smile.

For more information on how to adopt Mia, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Mia's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.